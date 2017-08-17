Botched Patient Chanel's Bad Boob Job Left Her Nipples at the Bottom of Her Breasts: "She's Missing Breast Tissue!"

Meet Chanel and her not-so-incredible shrinking boobs!

Botched patient Chanel had a very bad boob job that left her nipples in the wrong place.

"Look at the distance between the nipple and the breast crease. How do you get the nipples to go up?" Dr. Terry Dubrow says while examining photos of Chanel. "They're at the very bottom of her breast tissue. The nipples are being tethered right to the chest wall at the breast crease."

Dr. Paul Nassif is right there for moral support. "You've got your work cut out for you," Dr. Nassif teases. Luckily for Chanel, it may take work, but the doctor is confident he can fix her issue.

Chanel reveals that she had her first boob job when she was 21, and it took her from an A to a C cup. She loved every minute of it, that was until she had her children and her boobs "deflated."

"One was droopy, and then one looked bigger," Chanel explains. "So he said I should get a lift. That didn't turn out well at all. That's when they started getting a little bent in."