Justin Bieber Releases New Single "Friends" After Tour Cancellation

After taking a surprise break from touring, Justin Bieber is back with new music.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old pop star released the new dance single "Friends" with producer BloodPop, who co-wrote several songs on Bieber's 2015 album Purpose.

The song is about a breakup and contains lyrics such as "Girl, you wonderin' why I've been callin'? / Like I've got ulterior motives / No, we didn't end this so good / But you know we had something so good," and "So I'm wondering, can we still be friends? / Can we still be friends? / Doesn't have to end / And if it ends, can we be friends?"