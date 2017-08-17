Sarah Michelle Gellar and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda Finally Met and It Was Perfect

Alexander Hamilton, she was waiting in the wings for you...

How's this for a perfect Hamilton experience? Not only did superfan Sarah Michelle Gellar get to attend the opening night of the hit Broadway musical at Los Angeles' Pantages Theatre Wednesday, but she also did not throw away her shot to meet its creator and original star, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

She posted a selfie of her and the Tony winner on Instagram, writing, "I was in the room where it happened!!! #linmanuelmiranda you have changed musical theatre forever. You are the Shakespeare of our generation. I will never understand your genius, but I will continually be inspired by it."

"Congrats to the incredible cast of #hamiltour #hamiltonlosangeles - you blew us all away," she said, quoting a lyric from the show. "@hamiltonmusical (ps I'm also slightly obsessed with your mom)."

"It happened," Miranda wrote on Twitter, alongside the same selfie.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum had seen the musical on Broadway before and has expressed her love for Hamilton online in the past. A few months ago, she got involved in a couple of adorable GIF-filled conversations with Miranda on Twitter.