Sarah Michelle Gellar and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda Finally Met and It Was Perfect

Alexander Hamilton, she was waiting in the wings for you...
How's this for a perfect Hamilton experience? Not only did superfan Sarah Michelle Gellar get to attend the opening night of the hit Broadway musical at Los Angeles' Pantages Theatre Wednesday, but she also did not throw away her shot to meet its creator and original star, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
She posted a selfie of her and the Tony winner on Instagram, writing, "I was in the room where it happened!!! #linmanuelmiranda you have changed musical theatre forever. You are the Shakespeare of our generation. I will never understand your genius, but I will continually be inspired by it."
"Congrats to the incredible cast of #hamiltour #hamiltonlosangeles - you blew us all away," she said, quoting a lyric from the show. "@hamiltonmusical (ps I'm also slightly obsessed with your mom)."
"It happened," Miranda wrote on Twitter, alongside the same selfie.
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum had seen the musical on Broadway before and has expressed her love for Hamilton online in the past. A few months ago, she got involved in a couple of adorable GIF-filled conversations with Miranda on Twitter.
The Hamilton superfan and Buffy the Vampire Slayer not only got to see the show, but she met up with creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The model and daughter of Michael Jackson keeps a low profile.
The Frozen and former Broadway star greet fans.
Have mercy!
The actress is all smiles.
Da da da dat da dat da da da da ya da...the actress and her SNL alum hubby, who played King George III in Hamilton on Broadway, also make it a date night.
The movie maker takes a break from directing and producing smash hit films to attend the opening night of a smash hit musical.
The actress is ready for the show!
The singer and former American Idol judge is pretty in pink.
Date night!
The comedienne is a big fan.
The actor showcases a suave look.
The Twilight alum signs autographs.
The cute couple is ready for a magical, musical evening.
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host steps out with his wife.
Besties!
The Friday Night Lights alum and Nashville star showcases a hot look.
The rapper is all about Hamilton.
Diddy's girlfriend joined him.
The How I Met Your Mother alum is very excited to be here!
The actress is all smiles on her date night.
The Modern Family star is takin' this horse by the reins.
The Hamilton creator makes a special onstage appearance.
And while many non-famous folk may have tried to beg, steal, borrow, or barter for tickets to Hamilton's opening night (with prime seats costing more than $700), scores of other celebs also had no problem attending the magical night.
The list included Paris Jackson, Connie Britton, Diddy and girlfriend Cassie, Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren, Halle Berry, Amy Adams, Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney, Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, Ty Burrell, America Ferrera, Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry, J.J. Abrams, Paula Abdul, Niecy Nash Jordana Brewster, Katey Sagal, Margaret Cho, Jimmy Smits, Tatiana Maslany, Kellan Lutz, Josh Gad, John Stamos, Eva Longoria, Leslie Odom Jr., won a Tony for his performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway, and Cobie Smulders and husband and SNL alum Taran Killam, who played King George III briefly in Broadway's Hamilton.
While Miranda did not reprise his role of Hamilton, he appeared on a stage outside the theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, where he greeted fans who gathered for a cheap ticket lottery and introduced the National Tour Cast and also made a brief appearance onstage inside during the curtain call.
"My heart is so full," he told the crowd inside. "Thank you so much for being with us tonight."