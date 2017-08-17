HBO's Twitter Accounts Get Hacked After Cyber Attack

And the saga of HBO's summer struggle continues...

The cable network has not had the luckiest of months this August. On the heels of debuting season 7 of Game of Thrones, HBO was first hit with a cyber attack at the end of July as hackers reportedly stole 1.5 terabytes of proprietary data from HBO. "HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information," the network confirmed with a statement to E! News at the time.

"We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold."