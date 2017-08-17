Katy Perry Reschedules the First 6 Dates of Her Witness Tour

Katy Perry shared some good news—and some bad news—with fans Thursday.

In an Instagram post, the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer announced three acts will be joining her on Witness: the Tour: Noah Cyrus (Sept. 19 – Nov. 1), Purity Ring (Nov. 7 – Dec. 20) and Carly Rae Jepsen (Jan. 5 – Feb. 5). As for the bad news? In a statement to E! News, Perry said, "Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week. I'll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you."

"I'm sorry for any inconvenience this causes," Perry said, "but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait." The tour's new start date will be Sept. 19 in Montréal.

Witness: The Tour was originally scheduled to begin in Columbus on Sept. 7.

All the rescheduled dates are listed on katyperry.com/tour.

Perry also issued personal messages to fans in the cities where her concerts were rescheduled. "To my wonderful fans in Buffalo, I'm very sorry that we could not find a rescheduled date that worked," the 32-year-old singer said via e-mail. "If possible, I would love to see you in Toronto."