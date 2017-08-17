Here's Your First Look at Doctor Strange in Japan's Thor: Ragnarok Trailer

The Japanese trailer for Marvel Sutdios' Thor: Ragnarok premiered online Wednesday, giving fans their first look at Thor (Chris Hemsworth) interacting with Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) since the mid-credits scene in 2016's Doctor Strange. In their initial meeting, Stephen brought the crown prince in for a serious talk. "So, I keep a watch list of individuals and beings from other realms that may be a threat to this world. Your adopted brother is one of those beings," he said, referring to Loki (Tom Hiddleston). "Why bring him here to New York?"
"A bit of a long story," Thor explained, "but we're looking for my father."
"If you found Odin (Anthony Hopkins)," Stephen said, "you'd all return to Asgard promptly?"
"Oh, yes," Thor said, taking another swig of his beer. "Promptly."
And that's exactly what he's going to do in Thor: Ragnarok (in theaters Nov. 3). In the new trailer, Stephen gives his friend a warning. "I sense a great change in your future. Destiny has dire plans for you, my friend." Confident and defiant, Thor says, "I have dire plans for destiny."
Perhaps Thor should have listened to Stephen. Held captive on the planet Sakaar without his hammer Mjolnir, he must win a gladiatorial battle against an old ally, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), in order to return to Asgard and stop Hela (Cate Blanchett) from killing the Asgardian people.
Thor can't go up against Hela alone, so he assembles a team that includes Hulk, Loki and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). At one point, Hela pushes Thor to the ground, grabs his face and hisses, "I'm not a queen or a monster; I'm the goddess of death. What were you the god of again?" Funny she should ask, because as the Norse god of thunder, Thor can summon the elements of the storm (lightning, rain, snow and wind). And he's not afraid to do that, either.
Check out more movie stills from Thor: Ragnarok:
Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios
Ready for Action
Loki (Tom Hiddleston) makes us all want to be a supervillian.
Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios
If Looks Could Kill
Grandmaster (Jeff Goldbloom) is sporting some serious eyeliner.
Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios
Lady Evil
The ruthless Hela (Cate Blanchett) fiercely stares down her adversaries.
Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios
Let's Talk
Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Thor (ChrisHemsworth)are in a heated discussion.
Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios
Babes and Brews
Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) joins supervillians for some brews.
Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios
Smokin' Hot!
Thor (Chris Hemswroth) makes being a superhero look easy.
Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios
Ready for War
Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) join together with their swords in hand for a chat.
Directed by Taika Waititi and produced by Kevin Feige, Thor: Ragnarok—the 17th film in the MCU—stars Idris Elba as Heimdall, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster and Karl Urban as Skurge.