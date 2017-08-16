Dylan Sprouse May Have Just Responded to Cheating Allegations Made From Girlfriend Dayna Frazer

Dylan Sprouse appears to be addressing one big rumor that won't go away.

Just last week, his longtime girlfriend Dayna Frazer posted a crying selfie on social media with the caption, "When you find out your bf cheated on you lol."

The post immediately got fans wondering if Dylan was unfaithful in their three-year romance. It also didn't help that Dayna deleted all photos of her man on Instagram.

Before you draw conclusions, however, it looks like Dylan is addressing the cheating allegations with a series of Twitter posts.

"I will say this and only this: by adhering to an assumption based on limited information, you neglect the complicated nature of this issue," he wrote to his followers. "The truth always has two sides, and those sides have motivations, and those motivations, despite how cloudy they currently seem, are private."