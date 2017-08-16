Here's Why the Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Selena Gomez Look-Alike

Saying Selena Gomez has a long lost twin would make us a bad liar. Saying Selena Gomez has one heck of a look-alike, however, would make us a pretty good truth teller.
If you love the Internet, chances are you've come across the Instagram account of Sofia Solares.
The 22-year-old who calls Mexico home appears to be your usual social media user with a profile filled with selfies, favorite products and a few Starbucks cups with or without her name spelled correctly.
But what has followers buzzing is one simple realization even we can't help but ignore: She looks just like Selena the pop superstar.
Whether she's snapping a selfie or posting a candid, Sofia has already been receiving comments from more than a few followers about how much she looks like the "Come and Get It" singer.
"Selena Gomez Double bro," one follower wrote. Another added, "Selena? I'm so shook OMG."
To get fans even more excited, Sofia follows the real Selena on Twitter and recently shared one of her posts. In addition, she only follows 37 people meaning it's kind of a big deal.
While Selena has yet to comment on her look-alike, we have a feeling it's only a matter of time. After all, many of the comments on Sofia's Instagram posts have the singer tagged.
"I love Selena Gomez and I declare myself a fan of her and of course it would be a dream to know that she knows of my existence and will devote a few seconds to write me something!" Sofia shared with E! News exclusively (which has been translated from Spanish). "I would cry with happiness."
As we cross our fingers for the 13 Reasons Why producer to share a message or even like a photo, we'll be scrolling through many of Sofia's posts. And while fans may be quick to compare the pair, Sofia wants followers to know that she's still her own person.
"I always try to be myself," she shared with us. "I say it's okay to look like her, but I do not want to lose myself for trying to be someone I'm not."
—Reporting by Taylor Bryant