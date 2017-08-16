Inside Lauren Conrad's Life as a New Mom to Baby Boy Liam Tell

Lauren Conrad and motherhood is a match made in Heaven!

Now six weeks after the former reality TV starlet-turned-lifestyle guru gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Liam Tell, a source tells E! News that Conrad is embracing her new role with open arms.

"Lauren is doing great," our insider shares. "She's still getting acclimated to life with a newborn, but is really enjoying the quiet time at home with her little guy... Liam's not awake for very long so Lauren is spending most of her time at home getting to know him and what he likes. It's all trial and error."

After introducing her and hubby William Tell's bundle of joy on the cover of People, Conrad took to Instagram yesterday to share the first photo of little Liam with a thoughtful message about tolerance. "I hope that we can all learn to love each other a little more so that our children can live in a world with less hate and more acceptance and understanding," she captioned the snapshot of her son swaddled in a blanket.