Inside Lauren Conrad's Life as a New Mom to Baby Boy Liam Tell

Lauren Conrad and motherhood is a match made in Heaven!
Now six weeks after the former reality TV starlet-turned-lifestyle guru gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Liam Tell, a source tells E! News that Conrad is embracing her new role with open arms.
"Lauren is doing great," our insider shares. "She's still getting acclimated to life with a newborn, but is really enjoying the quiet time at home with her little guy... Liam's not awake for very long so Lauren is spending most of her time at home getting to know him and what he likes. It's all trial and error."
After introducing her and hubby William Tell's bundle of joy on the cover of People, Conrad took to Instagram yesterday to share the first photo of little Liam with a thoughtful message about tolerance. "I hope that we can all learn to love each other a little more so that our children can live in a world with less hate and more acceptance and understanding," she captioned the snapshot of her son swaddled in a blanket.
Elizabeth Messina
The source adds, "She is enjoying going on walks with the baby and her dogs in her neighborhood. She loves taking him outside and getting some fresh air and they live right by the beach so it's really peaceful."
Just last week The Hills alum and Tell listed their Los Angeles home with an asking price of $4.495 million, but still maintain their two beachfront properties in her native Laguna Beach, Calif.
We're also told both Lauren and William's moms have been a "huge help" in giving the Lauren some "relief" and come over all the time to bond with their grandson. She's also keeping up with her professional endeavors, as a separate source explains, "Lauren hasn't slowed down with work at all and continues to be a working mom."
When it comes to integrating diet and fitness back into her routine, the first insider says Lauren, 31, is in no "big rush to lose the baby weight and is taking her time."
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot
"Her goal is to be healthy and strong," the source adds. "She loves cooking and makes a lot of her own healthy meals."
Our insider reveals Conrad lost "a lot" of weight after giving birth and looks "pretty great" for just having a baby less than two months ago.
In her People magazine sit-down, Lauren gushed, "I always hoped I would have a boy. Boys are so fun. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys. When we found out, I was so excited... I was looking at him the other day, and I was like, 'I understand now why people keep having babies!'"
But as for whether or not her former castmates have reached out Lauren on her family's new addition, our source explains, "While the other girls from The Hills are all having babies at the same time, they are pretty busy and don't keep in touch that often."
We can't wait to see what the future holds for Lauren and her little fam!