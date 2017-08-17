If Cara Delevingne's New Home Looked Like Her Outfits...

Cara Delevingne: successful model, actress and style icon.

Her innovative approach to fashion earns Cara the top spot on best-dressed lists regularly. But what about using these clothes as inspo for home décor?

Stay with us.

The Valerian star's press tour looks did not disappoint. She rolled up to countless events in everything from velvet pantsuits and sequined camo pants, to hot-red monochromatic ensembles and unforgettable gowns. Her platinum blonde bob was the icing on the couture.

For some standout looks, we couldn't help but think: That dress would make one heck of a cool lamp.