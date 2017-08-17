The Curious Case of Taylor Swift: What Her Assault Trial Revealed About What People Really Want From Their ''Favorite'' Celebrities

Despite all the people on Twitter calling for each other to shut up, staying relatively quiet about one's own point of view and the plights of others isn't always a popular choice in a media landscape supersaturated with competing voices, where some voices carry more weight than others. It's not unreasonable for people to want to hear more from one of the most famous, conceivably influential women in the world (so long as she agrees with them, because if she didn't...shut up, right?). But it's not any more reasonable to accuse Taylor Swift of fairweather feminism—especially considering the weather is almost never particularly fair, and support manifests itself in varying ways.

"Honestly, I didn't have an accurate definition of feminism when I was younger," Swift told Maxim in 2015, when the modern-day use of "squad" was coined practically in her honor and then subsequently was overused into oblivion. "I didn't quite see all the ways that feminism is vital to growing up in the world we live in. I think that when I used to say, 'Oh, feminism's not really on my radar,' it was because when I was just seen as a kid, I wasn't as threatening. I didn't see myself being held back until I was a woman.

"Or the double standards in headlines, the double standards in the way stories are told, the double standards in the way things are perceived," she continued. "A man writing about his feelings from a vulnerable place is brave; a woman writing about her feelings from a vulnerable place is oversharing or whining. Misogyny is ingrained in people from the time they are born. So to me, feminism is probably the most important movement that you could embrace, because it's just basically another word for equality."

She would soon find out that even saying all the right things doesn't matter. Her songs have been decried as not feminist enough, her Instagram-envy-inducing lifestyle isn't authentic enough, she doesn't get into the trenches with her fellow women enough.

Enough.