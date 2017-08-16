Pink and Christina Aguilera Are No Longer Feuding: ''We've Made Amends''

Consider this pop star beef squashed.

Pink shut down a Twitter troll who didn't agree with the 2017 MTV VMAs awarding the pop-rock star with its Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, along the way revealing she and Christina Aguilera have put their rivalry in the past.

It started when the social media user called the visual for 2001's "Lady Marmalade" (which also featured Aguilera, Mya and Lil' Kim) the only "relevant" music video of Pink's career. The singer responded, "Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10'years. We can no longer be happy for each other. I [love] Xtina, we've made amends...."

Pink continued, "Music brings us all together. The best part of music is- there's room for everyone to win at the same time. Don't be what's wrong w/da world."