Ellen DeGeneres Has the Sweetest Message for Portia de Rossi on Their Ninth Wedding Anniversary

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Hollywood Reporter, The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Truth About Her 72 Day Marriage to Kris Humphries: "I Physically Couldn't Do It"

HGTV Stars Tarek & Christina El Moussa Divorce Details

Kardashian Family Regrets, Admissions & Untold Stories

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ellen DeGeneres is ready to celebrate her greatest love of all today!

While preparing for a new season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the talk-show host couldn't help but mark her nine-year wedding anniversary to Portia De Rossi on social media.

In her latest Instagram post, Ellen shared a photo from the couple's wedding day with a special message to her leading lady.

"@PortiadeRossi and I got married 9 years ago today," she wrote to her followers. "Being her wife is the greatest thing I am."

As fans may recall, the couple said "I Do" in front of 30 close friend and family members back on August 16, 2008. Motivational speaker Wayne Dyer led the ceremony as the blushing brides wore Zac Posen and swapped rings from Neil Lane.

Photos

Celebrity Couples We Admire

Ever since that romantic day, the couple has never failed to disappoint on red carpets together.

And while they keep their relationship relatively private on social media, we can't help but remember the few times they decided to share cute selfies of each other online.

In honor of the couple's anniversary, we decided to compile just a few of their cute photos together in our gallery below.

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

Lara Porzak Photography via WireImage

Marital Bliss

On August 16, 2008, 30 close family and friends watched the couple say "I Do" in their Beverly Hills home. 

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Peoples Choice Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Red Carpet Pros

When this couple appears on the carpet, the cameras can't stop flashing (for good reason).

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres, GLAAD Media Awards

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Strike a Pose

Whoever said you can't have fun on the red carpet clearly have not met Ellen and Portia. 

Article continues below

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, People's Choice Awards

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

That's My Girl

Sometimes, Ellen just wants to let her wife shine bright on the red carpet. 

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi, Twitter

Twitter

Snuggle Selfies

Going to the beach has never looked so cool with these two lovebirds. 

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

VIP Guests

Whenever Portia is a special guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, you know it's going to be a good show. 

Article continues below

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi, Instagram

Instagram

Summertime Sunsets

You see a selfie, we see a couple madly in love. 

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi, Instagram

Instagram

Look of Love

They may not be the most public on social media. When they do post, however, fans can't get enough. 

Here's too many more years filled with health and happiness.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

TAGS/ Portia De Rossi , Ellen DeGeneres , Couples , Anniversaries , VG , LGBT , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.