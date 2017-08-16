Ellen DeGeneres Has the Sweetest Message for Portia de Rossi on Their Ninth Wedding Anniversary

Ellen DeGeneres is ready to celebrate her greatest love of all today!

While preparing for a new season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the talk-show host couldn't help but mark her nine-year wedding anniversary to Portia De Rossi on social media.

In her latest Instagram post, Ellen shared a photo from the couple's wedding day with a special message to her leading lady.

"@PortiadeRossi and I got married 9 years ago today," she wrote to her followers. "Being her wife is the greatest thing I am."

As fans may recall, the couple said "I Do" in front of 30 close friend and family members back on August 16, 2008. Motivational speaker Wayne Dyer led the ceremony as the blushing brides wore Zac Posen and swapped rings from Neil Lane.