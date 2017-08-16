How to Multimask Like a Pro

Scars, blemishes, enlarged pores and premature aging can easily keep you from achieving Rihanna-like skin.

Although great skin-care is the foundation of any standout beauty look, all too often, we find ourselves using concealer and foundation as a crutch. Once the day is over and the makeup comes off, we find the product that will solve the most visible problem, leaving the others to another day—sound like your routine?

Your T-zone, cheeks and eyes have different needs. So, placing a clearing mask all over your face when you only have acne on your forehead isn't doing much for the rest of your skin.