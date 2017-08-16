Aaron Rodgers Rebounds From Olivia Munn With a Soccer Player—But His Focus Is on Something Else

As the source described, the pair chatted and appeared to have a great time together as they enjoyed a full meal and drinks. While it seemed like Rodgers was into Margolius, it did seem like one of their first few dates and they didn't kiss or hold hands, the insider added. However, as they headed out, he placed his hand on her back. According to Page Six, which first reported the story, they later took a stroll down the street.

While this may be a potential romance in progress, a second source said the football player is indeed dating, but is single and does not have an official girlfriend. "He is getting ready for football season, so that's really his focus," the source added.

His low-key dating life is a shift from the high-profile relationship he was in with the X-Men actress not too long ago. As a source told E! News at the time of the split, he and Munn were "just on two different pages in life."