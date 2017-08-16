Tom Cruise's Broken Ankle Puts Mission: Impossible 6's Production on Hiatus

Tom Cruise's mission, should he choose to accept it, is to heal ASAP.

In a statement to E! News, Paramount Pictures said, "During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt. Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery, and the film remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018." While Cruise has not addressed his injury, the film studio said, "Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can't wait to share the film with everyone next summer."

While filming the blockbuster in London Saturday, Cruise tried to run and jump from one platform onto another structure (while wearing a safety wire). But the 55-year-old actor—who insists on doing his own stunts—missed the mark and slammed into the building, inuring himself in the process. Cruise then hobbled around the set as crew members rushed to his aid.