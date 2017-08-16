Emma Stone Surpasses Jennifer Lawrence to Become 2017's Highest-Paid Actress

Not only did Emma Stone land a Best Actress Oscar from her role in La La Land, it also nabbed her the top spot on Forbes' 2017 list of highest paid actresses!

That's right! The 28-year-old finished at the top of the list after racking up $26 million in pre-tax money throughout Forbes' 12-month scoring period. This is no surprise considering La La Land's massive success, grossing around $445.3 million at the global box office.

Stone surpassed actresses like Jennifer Aniston, who finished second on the list after making $25.5 million from her consistent movie roles as well as her many endorsements.

Stone's gal-pal and former highest-paid actress Jennifer Lawrence finished in the third spot with $24 million—just a little over half of what she earned in 2016 ($46 million).