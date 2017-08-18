Gasp! Kylie Jenner Says She's "Over" Wearing Crazy Hair Colors and Wigs: "I Don't Want to Be a Weirdo!"

Say it ain't so!

Kylie Jenner has always been a trend setter when it comes to her style and beauty routines, but on this week's episode of Life of Kylie, she reveals that she may be ready to tone down her look. "Honestly, like, guys I don't want to disappoint anybody, but I just want my hair long and black and pretty," the star dished.

Okay, okay, don't have a panic attack because Kylie was mostly talking about wanting to keep things tame while attending the 2017 Coachella musical festival. But she did give a bit of insight about how tiring it is trying to keep up appearances for the public. "I don't want to be a weirdo. I don't want to pull up with purple hair—I'm over it," she explains.