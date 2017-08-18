Gasp! Kylie Jenner Says She's "Over" Wearing Crazy Hair Colors and Wigs: "I Don't Want to Be a Weirdo!"

by Vannessa Jackson

Say it ain't so!

Kylie Jenner has always been a trend setter when it comes to her style and beauty routines, but on this week's episode of Life of Kylie, she reveals that she may be ready to tone down her look. "Honestly, like, guys I don't want to disappoint anybody, but I just want my hair long and black and pretty," the star dished. 

Okay, okay, don't have a panic attack because Kylie was mostly talking about wanting to keep things tame while attending the 2017 Coachella musical festival. But she did give a bit of insight about how tiring it is trying to keep up appearances for the public. "I don't want to be a weirdo. I don't want to pull up with purple hair—I'm over it," she explains. 

Kylie Jenner, Life of Kylie 104

E!

"I always try to be different. I always try to do new things. I think my following started to get a little bigger when I was just figuring out my style and who I was," Kylie shared. "Not everyone was dying their hair blue and green, you know."

Sadly, the thing that stresses her out the most has also become a major part of her brand and identity, so don't expect her to give it up entirely anytime soon. "People know I do what I want. They just don't know what to expect," she revealed.

"I'm over keeping up with this lifestyle of crazy hair and wigs and s--t. Cool earrings, makeup, and my t-ts out!" Kylie joked. Woah. Does this mean we'll be seeing a lot more of the natural Kylie?

See her shocking revelation in the Life of Kylie clip above! 

