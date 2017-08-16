Tina Fey Claps Back After Kathie Lee Gifford Complains the Comedienne Won't Come on Today

Tina Fey just won herself $100, thanks to Kathie Lee Gifford's (honest) mistake!

In case you missed it, KLG and Hoda Kotb interviewed Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess on Monday during which they noted they've had plenty of his co-stars and colleagues on Today...with the exception of creator, Fey.

Or so they thought.

Upon seeing the interview, Fey sent Gifford a little video message reminding her that she has, in fact, joined them on the show.

"Let's go into the vault, Kathie—Kathryn Lee," Fey began. "Because I have been on the show, and I've talked to you. And I must have been boring because you don't remember me."