The Voice Season 13 Is Ready to "Make Some Noise" With Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton

Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson are here to help The Voice "Make Some Noise."

Miley returns to the coaching fold alongside newcomer JHud for season 13 of NBC's hit reality singing competition with veterans Blake Shelton and Adam Levine also returning to their big red spinning chairs.

While the Oscar winner might be new to The Voice in the United States, she has served as a coach on the UK version of the popular series. Season 13 will be Miley's second time in the coach seat.