The Voice Season 13 Is Ready to "Make Some Noise" With Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton

Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson are here to help The Voice "Make Some Noise."
Miley returns to the coaching fold alongside newcomer JHud for season 13 of NBC's hit reality singing competition with veterans Blake Shelton and Adam Levine also returning to their big red spinning chairs.
While the Oscar winner might be new to The Voice in the United States, she has served as a coach on the UK version of the popular series. Season 13 will be Miley's second time in the coach seat.
"Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that The Voice stands for," Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment's Alternative and Reality Group, said in a statement when JHud's participation was announced. "Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show."
Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani served as coaches alongside Blake and Adam during season 12. Chris Blue from Team Alicia took home the top prize.
Season 13, which kicks off Monday, Sept. 25 on NBC, will feature new mentors. Team Adam has Joe Jonas on board, Team Blake is joined by Rascal Flatts, Team Jennifer has Kelly Rowland and it's a family affair for Team Miley, she'll be joined by her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.
While season 13 has yet to premiere, The Voice already has one name confirmed for season 14 coach: Kelly Clarkson.
The Voice season 13 premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
