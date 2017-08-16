This Is What's In Demi Lovato's Gym Bag

How does Demi Lovato work out? With a well-prepped gym bag and whole lot of confidence.

The 24-year-old singer opened up to SELF about what that looks like.

She told the magazine in a recent video, "I've run into guys that I've liked at the gym, and it doesn't matter if I'm sweaty or not," she said. "They'll like me for who I am, and if not then they can suck it."

And considering she has a new single out called "Sorry Not Sorry," this awesome attitude makes sense. Demi wants people to relate to her tunes emotionally. They may not necessarily be workout songs, but she writes them to get out of her own head. Exercise is another great way to she's been taking care of herself both physically and mentally.