America's Got Talent Judges Reveal Who Blew Them Away During First Live Show

Is Darci Lynne, the 12-year-old ventriloquist, the one to beat on America's Got Talent? It looks that way. The pre-teen dedicated her performance to Mel B after receiving the Golden Buzzer and wowed the judges during the first AGT live show with jokes and a performance of Jackson 5's "Who's Lovin' You."

But she's not the only performer wowing the judges.

"America has a tough job," judge Heidi Klum told E! News after the reality show's first live show. "We saw 12 acts today, but only seven will go to the next round and that's going to be really hard. For me there were more than seven great acts tonight."