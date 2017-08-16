Chris Hemsworth Was "Weirdly Shaken" Meeting Chris Pratt: "He's Just So Charismatic"

It's not often that other men intimidate Chris Hemsworth.

But, when dozens of actors united to film Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War, the actor admits he did get a bit nervous meeting one of his co-stars. "The first time I really met Chris Pratt—and went on set with him and the Guardians—I was weirdly shaken," he laughs in an interview with ELLE. "I don't know why. He's just so charismatic. And good at what he does."

Hemsworth was similarly thrown off kilter when he filmed Thor: Ragnarok opposite Cate Blanchett, who stars as Hela, the goddess of death. "She calls you on your s--t straightaway. Which is intimidating. You walk in and you're doing all the usual polite chats, and she's like, 'Chris, what are you doing? Really, that's the story you're gonna tell?' And you're like, 'S--t, I'm not going to get away with anything with this lady," the actor says. "I have to drop the façade."