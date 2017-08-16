Luann de Lesseps Gets Real About Infidelity on Real Housewives of New York City Reunion: "You Can Push Me So Far..."

Luann de Lesseps was in the hot seat once again with questions about soon-to-be ex-husband Tom D'Agostino while filming The Real Housewives of New York City season nine reunion just days before she filed for divorce.

In the preview below, Bethenny Frankel referenced some of Tom's past comments about marriage, noting his ring made him feel like a dog with a collar. Luann was quick to defend her husband of less than a year.

"Yeah, I admit his humor is a little off," Luann said.

Host Andy Cohen asked if Luann still maintained she was the type of woman who "wants to know."