Daniel Craig Confirms He Will Play James Bond Again

Daniel Craig is giving the people what they want.

During an appearance on CBS' The Late Show Tuesday, Stephen Colbert asked Craig if he will ever play James Bond again. "Yes," the actor said before standing up to shake the host's hand.

"I think you're the greatest Bond," Colbert told his guest.

Craig made his debut as the secret agent known as 007 in Casino Royale in 2006. He reprised the spy role three more times in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

Before the interview could continue, Craig wanted to apologize for being evasive with other reporters. "I've been quite cagey about it. I've been doing interviews all day and people have been asking me, and I think I've been rather coy," said Craig, who was promoting Logan Lucky. "But I kind of felt like if I was going to sort of speak the truth, I should speak the truth to you. I have to apologize to all the people I did interviews with today, because I wanted to tell you."

Daniel Craig, The Late Show, Stephen Colbert

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Craig had been sitting on the secret for a "couple of months," he admitted. "We've been discussing it. We've just been trying to figure things out. I always wanted to; I needed a break."

Is that what he's calling it?

In 2015, Craig caused controversy for saying he'd "rather slash [his] wrists" than make a fifth Bond film, a statement for which he later apologized—and Colbert brought up again. "I don't want to make excuses about it, but it was two days after I finished shooting the last movie. I went straight to an interview and someone asked, 'Would you do another one?'" Craig said. "I went, 'No!' Instead of saying something with style and grace, I gave a really stupid answer."

The next James Bond film, the 25th in the series, is slated for release in November 2019.

"I just want to go out on a high note," Craig said, "and I can't wait."

