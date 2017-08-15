Lady Gaga Set to Appear for Deposition in Legal Battle Between Dr. Luke and Kesha

Lady Gaga has officially found herself in the middle of Dr. Luke and Keshas legal battle.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the "Born This Way" singer "will appear for a deposition pursuant to [Dr. Luke's] subpoena in this action during the month of September 2017."

While a date, time and location has yet to be revealed, the deposition will be mutually agreed upon by all parties no later than this Saturday.

In addition, court documents signed by Dr. Luke, Kesha and Lady Gaga's attorneys state that the "Just Dance" singer "will produce unredacted copies of certain of the documents that were previously produced in redacted form."

Just last month, Dr. Luke's attorneys filed a motion to interview Gaga stating "she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha."