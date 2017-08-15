You're Reading This Correctly: A Hunger Games Theme Park Is Coming

Have you ever wanted to be a Tribute and enter the Hunger Games? Maybe—if you have a deep sense of adventure (or a death wish).

For those of you have dreamed that the odds be ever in your favor, hoped to make a visit to the Capital or wanted to bop around District 12 looking for the Reaping, your prayers have been answered.

Lionsgate Entertainment Company just announced that in the near distant future you will be able to totally immerse yourself in a Hunger Games land at a new theme park in South Korea. So grab plane ticket (and your bow and arrows) and get let's get this dystopian party started!

Earlier today, the film company revealed that it would be opening a Lionsgate Movie World, a 1.3 million-square-foot theme park in South Korea dedicated to its catalog of films, including a world dedicated to the Hunger Games franchise.