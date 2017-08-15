Bachelor in Paradise Directly Addresses the Scandal in Intense Cast Sit Down

After weeks of teasey promos and that dramatic cliffhanger last night, Bachelor in Paradise addressed this summer's scandal head-on.

Following another dramatic intro on the beach accompanied by phantom news reports about Corinne's statement calling herself a victim, Chris Harrison sat the entire BIP cast down for a bit of a Q&A regarding production having been shut down due to "allegations of misconduct."

It started with a whole bunch of "I can't believe we're back," and then got into a discussion about how hard it was "seeing the media blow it so out of proportion."

The consensus among the cast seemed to be that nothing bad had actually happened, and there was no one to be blamed for anything, but everyone was upset that DeMario was being blamed for something he didn't do, and that Corinne was being "slutshamed."