John Legend Sings About 4-Hour Long Erections on Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Who knew erectile emergencies could sound so great?! 

When John Legend and Alicia Keys teamed up for the latest installment of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, they probably never guessed just how far James Cordenwould take it. The late-night host challenged his passengers to an improvised jam sesh based on random topics and phrases like natural deodorant and well, erections lasting four hours. 

"You two, you have such incredible voices, there's literally nothing you can't sing and it won't sound good," Corden told the superstar recording artists. 

Keys, who admitted to using the non-toxic hygiene product, belted out an impressive tune about husband Swizz Beat's not-so enthusiastic reaction to her scent. 

Chrissy Teigen's main man was up next, and let's just say his tongue-in-cheek take on the aforementioned medical issue is not to be missed. 

Billy Eichner and Metallica will also appear on tonight's episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Corden's Late Late Show spinoff premiered last week on Apple Music thanks to an all-star appearance from the Fresh Prince of Bel Air himself, Will Smith

Other celebs set to appear on the sketch comedy series include Ariana GrandeSeth MacFarlane and Game of Thrones ladies Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

Watch the preview clip above, and catch the entire episode on Apple Music now!

