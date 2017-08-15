Returning Dance Moms Star Chloe Lukasiak Previews the Major Differences Between Abby Lee Miller and Cheryl Burke

A familiar face returns to Dance Moms tonight. And she does so as Abby Lee Miller says her big goodbye.

Former ALDC dancer Chloe Lukasiak, along with her mom Christi, makes her triumphant return to the Lifetime series in this week's episode, and as she tells E! News, she couldn't be more relieved that she's returning to a troupe guided not by Miller, who began serving a year-long sentence in federal prison on July 12, but a series of guest coaches, including Dancing With the Stars alum Cheryl Burke.

"She was great. She was very encouraging, which was very refreshing, because I was used to harsh criticism, to say politically correct. I keep saying this, but what was so wonderful about her was she encouraged our differences," the young dancer told us during a sit-down with her mom to celebrate their return to the series after three seasons away. "It was great to be taught that and to be celebrated for our differences...It was refreshing."