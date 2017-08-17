Ciara's Shirt Dress Is Larger Than Life—and Now an Essential

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Cara Delevingne

If Cara Delevingne's New Home Looked Like Her Outfits...

ESC: DIY

3 DIY Toners for Red Carpet Skin

3 Ways to Make Skin Toner With Groceries

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Ciara

Photographer Group / Splash News

It doesn't get more perfect than this, people.

Ciara's oversized Maison Margiela shirt dress has it all figured out. No matter the weather, the occasion or the after-meal bloat, it's a wardrobe staple you can wear confidently (and most importantly) comfortably.

She's paired hers with Givenchy fur slides, but heels, ankle boots, thigh-highs, sneakers—they all work. It's the ideal thing to slip on when your battery is low in the effort department and no matter what you're going to look chic. It's office-friendly, too!

Photos

Ciara's Pregnancy Style

So if you're daring enough to give the boxy wardrobe staple a try, get scrolling through the below low, mid and high-priced picks we've rounded up just for you.

Trust us, you're going to fall in love (and probably never want to take it off).

ESC: Ciara
ESC: Ciara

ESC: Dress Shirts

Forever 21

Boxy Shirt Dress, $23

ESC: Dress Shirts

H&M

Short Shirt Dress, Was: $30, Now: $18

Article continues below

ESC: Dress Shirts

ASOS

Cotton Shirt Dress, $40

ESC: Ciara

ESC: Dress Shirts

Topshop Unique

Stripe Shirtdress, Was: $140, Now: $70

Article continues below

ESC: Dress Shirts

Rails

Lena Dress, $168

ESC: Dress Shirts

Scotch & Soda/Maison Scotch

Shirtdress, $135

ESC: Ciara

Article continues below

ESC: Dress Shirts

Acne Studios

Diede Pinstriped Cotton-Jacquard Shirt Dress, $440

ESC: Dress Shirts

Christopher Esber

Oversized Railroad Shirt Dress, $461

ESC: Dress Shirts

MM6 Maison Margiela

Oversized Cotton-Poplin Shirt Dress, $495

Article continues below

Effortless and easy.

Just slip on and go!

TAGS/ Ciara , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Shopping , Dare to Wear , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.