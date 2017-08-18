Solar Eclipse Jewelry Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Branded: Solar Eclipse

If you're an astrology fan already, we don't have to tell you about the solar eclipse happening on Monday, August 21st.

OK, you may or may not be geeking out over watching the moon completely cover the sun, but you should care. That's right: According to Spiritual Advisor Lisa Greenfield the eclipse will affect each of us differently, depending on our zodiac signs. So how do you prepare? Go shopping, of course!

To see what piece of jewelry your star sign would benefit from wearing most during this mystical moment, keep scrolling!

Aries

For this eclipse, luxury items appeal to your taste. A gold horse necklace is a perfect match for your flashy personality, and, of course, anything to do with the sun and fire will also do. 

Dainty Edge Playful Horse Necklace, $65

Taurus

Get jewelry with a patient elephant to symbolize your persistence. Gold is better than silver, but copper is even better.

Estella Bartlett Live as You Dream Elephant Necklace, $32

Gemini

Luck is with you during this eclipse. Swans are your animal totem and remind you something ugly can turn out well. Remember: Anything that feels like a puzzle to figure out is your specialty.

Lanvin Swan Clip-On Earrings, $437

Cancer

This eclipse, try a snake bracelet to call out your secret strength. Just be ready to handle the power surge that comes when you wear it.

Chupi Strong Mind, Tender Heart Snake Bangle Silver, $173

Leo

Fierce lions, this eclipse has humbled you and made you strong all at once. Put on a gold headband to help your spirits soar when the shadow crosses above you. 

Jennifer Behr Alexandria Circlet Headband, $365

Virgo

It's bangles, beads and rings on your fingers, wrists and toes that will help you dance through this eclipse with a sense of lighthearted flair. 

Kate Spade New York Crystal Hinge Bangle, $43

Libra

Some beautiful coral is the right jewelry to help you dazzle. It's low-key yet sophisticated: The perfect combo to draw out your best and inspire transformation.  

Kenneth Jay Lane Seed-Bead Tassel Clip Earrings, $80

Scorpio

The Lotus flower is the perfect symbol for you. It reminds you that some things fade and some things last forever. But much like the flower blooming, everything happens in perfect timing. 

Lord & Taylor 14 Kt. Rose Gold Diamond Lotus Flower Pendant, $1,230

Sagittarius

Remember to stay grounded and true to yourself during this eclipse. To help, put a cute dog keychain on your purse or backpack to encourage that loyalty of self. 

Proenza Schouler Buster Leather Keychain Ring, $72

Capricorn

This time of year, it's imperative that you listen to what's going on around you. Wearing tridents will help you see multiple sides instead of the black and white world that doesn't exist.

Eina Ahluwalia Sterling Silver Trishul Earrings 3D, $210

Aquarius

Your magical healing powers are heightened during the eclipse. Hoop earrings in gold are simple and sturdy, which just so happen to be the two things you need to hone in on. 

Melissa Joy Manning 14-Karat Gold Hoop Earrings, $390

Pisces

The winged horse Pegasus is your special talisman right now. You're in for a stroke of luck and new opportunities that bring joy, so embrace it with a whimsical piece. 

Enameled Magical Flying Horse Pendant Necklace in Sterling Silver, $40

Hey, any excuse to shop!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

