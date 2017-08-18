Solar Eclipse Jewelry Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If you're an astrology fan already, we don't have to tell you about the solar eclipse happening on Monday, August 21st.

OK, you may or may not be geeking out over watching the moon completely cover the sun, but you should care. That's right: According to Spiritual Advisor Lisa Greenfield the eclipse will affect each of us differently, depending on our zodiac signs. So how do you prepare? Go shopping, of course!

To see what piece of jewelry your star sign would benefit from wearing most during this mystical moment, keep scrolling!