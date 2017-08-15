Joan Smalls Proves Denim Liner Will Be a Major Fall Trend

Denim liner #AZURE ?? #JSxSJ

A post shared by S I R J O H N (@sirjohnofficial) on

When Sir John and Joan Smalls get together, beautiful makeup is almost guaranteed. 

The supermodel's face made for the perfect canvas for the makeup artist and L'Oréal spokesperson, who also works with Beyoncé, Karlie Kloss, Gabrielle Union and Ashley Graham. Recently, the American Beauty Star mentor painted blue liner on Joan's top and bottom lids, titling his work, "Denim Liner." As we're prepping our denim wardrobe for fall, this makeup trend came at the perfect time. 

The pigment, matched to the model's I'm-not-even-trying-and-I'm-still-killin'-it stare, would make anyone pause their timeline scroll. Her eyes pop. Her face is flawless yet appears natural. Her pink lips support the rest of her look with ease. It's perfect for every occasion, thus making it the trend to watch as summer comes to a close. 

Photos

E!ssentials: Everyday Makeup in Less Than 10 Minutes!

Denim liner.. Beach vibes ?? @clairwuestenberg ????

A post shared by S I R J O H N (@sirjohnofficial) on

This is definitely not the first time that we've been wooed by blue makeup. We started obsessing after Kim Kardashian wore light blue liner on her waterline during fall of 2015. Then, we learned how to create an epic look with blue makeup in fall 2016. We called it one of our favorite trends of spring 2016. We continued our love into March of this year, when we figured it out how to wear blue liner to work—sounds like an obsession, right? It's clear that although the trend isn't new, per se, it has a funny way of making us fall in love continuously. 

Take our word for it: You need blue liner in your makeup bag. You will use it over and over again. That's a promise. If you've been missing out on the trend that keeps on giving, check out the best blue makeup products below! 

ESC, Blue Makeup

Blue Eye Makeup

Swap your usual browns and blacks for a cool shade of blue! Have brown eyes? Go for something light and bright. If you're working with green or blue eyes, darker shades will make your light-colored eyes really pop. It's time to shake things up a bit.

ESC: Denim Liner

Eyeliner

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Eye Paint Liner, $7.99

ESC Blue Eye Makeup Market

Eyeliner

Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner, $25

ESC Blue Eye Makeup Market

Eyeliner

Sephora Collection Colorful Wink-It Felt Liner, $14

ESC Blue Eye Makeup Market

Eyeliner

Make Up For Ever Aqua Liner Liquid Eyeliner, $23

ESC Blue Eye Makeup Market

Eyeshadow

Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow, $10

ESC Blue Eye Makeup Market

Eyeshadow

Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Singles, $12

ESC: Denim Liner

Mascara

Inglot Colour Play Mascara, $14

ESC Blue Eye Makeup Market

Mascara

Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening and Volumizing Mascara, $24

ESC Blue Eye Makeup Market

Mascara

Butter London ‘ElectraLash' Color Amplifying Mascara, $15

ESC Blue Eye Makeup Market

Mascara

Dior Diorshow Lash-Extension Effect Volume Mascara, $28

ESC Blue Makeup Market

Shimmer

MAC Pigment, $22

ESC Blue Eye Makeup Market

Shimmer

Milk Eye Pigment, $24

No matter you're eye color, it's clear that this trend will be around for awhile. 

Happy shopping! 

