Former Bachelor Stars Share Their Travel Essentials

There are probably so many questions you would ask a former Bachelor contestant if you could. From the dirty, behind-the-scene details to the other side of all that on-screen drama, there's so much left untold. 

With the summer winding down and just enough time for a last-minute escape, we couldn't think of anyone better than The Bachelor women to help us savor these final moments of sun. Having navigated love journeys far and wide, it's no secret that these former contestants come with baggage—literally—and they've got the best tips on smart packing. 

So we asked them for help with our suitcases.

We spoke to Olivia Caridi (Season 20), Britt Nilsson (Season 19 and The Bachelorette Season 11), Caila Quinn (Season 20), Sharleen Joynt (Season 18), Becca Tilley (Season 19 and 20), and Clare Crawley (Season 18) about what they do with that ever-so-precious carry-on luggage space.

These ladies are no strangers to plane life, both for their appearances on the show and in their post-Bachelor success. And while hydration, snacks and even a spare set of clean undies seemed to be a common theme among their general recommendations, each one of them narrowed it down to a single essential that they could never leave home without.

So what are your favorite TV stars bringing on the plane? Scroll through for the best of The Bachelor travel tips below. 

ESC: Bachelor Contestants Travel Tips

Instagram

Caila Quinn

"My carry-on essential is my Benefit Hello Flawless Powder cover-up! I use the 'Honey' shade and I don't leave the house without it. The cute compact has a mirror for those 'Do I have food in my teeth?' moments and travels well with a durable case. I promise—it's crack-proof, too!"

ESC: Bachelor,Travel3

Benefit Cosmetics

Hello Flawless! Powder Foundation, $34

ESC: Bachelor Contestants Travel Tips

Instagram

Clare Crawley

"I always have a good eye cream like Kiehl's Rosca Arctica to slather on mid-flight so I don't look so dehydrated, as the airplane air is so drying."

ESC: Bachelor, Travel6

Kiehl's

Rosa Artica, Anti-Aging Face Cream, $60

ESC: Bachelor Contestants Travel Tips

Instagram

Sharleen Joynt

"My must-have is Kigurumi's animal hooded neck pillow. Mine is the red panda. They're lightweight and convenient in that they can snap securely onto whatever bag I'm carrying. They're super comfy, and the hood can be pulled tight over your face so no light gets through (great for overnights or red-eyes). They're machine-washable. Best of all, they're freaking adorable; I get compliments on mine all the time."

ESC: Bachelor, Travel5

Kigurumi

Nick Pillows, Red Panda, $39

ESC: Bachelor Contestants Travel Tips

Instagram

Becca Tilley

"I love carrying Burt's Bees chapstick with me. I am always carrying chapstick, a good body lotion and I have tons of water with me when traveling, as long flights can cause major dehydration!"

ESC: Bachelor, Travel

Burt's Bees

Beeswax Lip Balm, $3.30

ESC: Bachelor Contestants Travel Tips

Instagram

Britt Nilsson

"It's so good for your skin to stay extra hydrated on travel days. Not to mention, how great it is for jet lag? Also for my skin, I always bring along Beauty Drops Vitamin E Oil. The travel size is literally $1, and it's so moisturizing and great for my skin! It keeps it soft and healthy-looking, even on long trips, and never makes me break out."

ESC: Bachelor, Travel4

Beauty Drops

Vitamin E Beauty Oil, 1 oz, $1.99

ESC: Bachelor Contestants Travel Tips

Instagram

Olivia Caridi

"I love MAC Mineralized Charged Water Skin Hydrating Mist because it combines charged water and pure diamond powder to rehydrate and energize my skin. It comes in different sizes so you can still follow the regulations and carry a beauty product!"

ESC: Bachelor,Travel2

MAC

Mineralize Charged Water Skin Hydrating Mist, 3.4 oz., $37.99 

Feel like you're ready for the plane?

Let us know which contestants' recommendation you're excited to try out in the comment section below.

