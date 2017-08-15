Bachelor in Paradise's Evan and Carly Dish on Their Wedding & Naming Their Baby "Evan Evan"

Wedding bells are ringing on tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

After falling in love and getting engaged last season, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass tied the knot earlier this summer in Mexico, and their wedding will air tonight. According to the couple—who's also expecting a baby—it's one gorgeous ceremony.

"It's set on the beach, the waves are crashing, palm trees everywhere," Evan told E! News when we sat down with the happy couple. "It felt really small and intimate, yet with the sort of vast expanse of the ocean behind it, so it was really, really a neat thing."

Carly explained that they had a lot of input into the look of the wedding.

"We pretty much chose the things that we wanted, and we were like, OK, just run with it," she said. "Everything that they did was exactly like...the colors, and the theme, everything was exactly what we wanted, and then they just topped it off with even more beautiful, exciting things."