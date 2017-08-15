The Making of The Lion King’s ''Hakuna Matata'' Will Make Your Heart Happy

Unless you've lived under a rock, you know that the "Hakuna Matata" is a wonderful phrase that means no worries for the rest of your days.

But did you know that the song from Disney's The Lion King originally began with a solo by Nathan Lane's character Timon? Well...now you do!

Earlier today, Disney's Signature Collection Lion King was released on Digital HD and with it comes a never-before-seen features, including some behind-the-scenes clips from the making of the hit animated film.

In one video, the film's co-directors Rob Minkoff and Rogers Allers introduce a clip that shows an early storyboard meeting about the now famous song, "Hakunah Matata."

In the fun-filled feature, viewers get to feast their eyes on a previously unseen version of the hit song, which is from the point of view of the beloved meerkat, instead of the gaseous warthog Pumbaa.