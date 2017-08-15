Victoria Beckham Is ''Upset'' About Brooklyn Beckham Attending School in New York

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kaia Gerber, Hudson Jeans Fall 17

See Kaia Gerber and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis' Hudson Jeans Fall '17 Campaign

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Chloe Lukasiak

Returning Dance Moms Star Chloe Lukasiak Previews the Major Differences Between Abby Lee Miller and Cheryl Burke

This Is Us, Season 2, Key Art, Poster

Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia & Their This Is Us Co-Stars Talk Season 2, Family & More!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Victoria Beckham

Nick Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Brooklyn Beckham is about to begin a very exciting, new chapter in his life: He's heading off to college!

But rather than attending university in the U.K., the 18-year-old photographer will head off to New York City—something his mother, Victoria Beckham, isn't entirely enthused about.

"I'm nervous, and my mum's upset about me leaving," Brooklyn told GQ magazine. "But it's really exciting. I kind of live in the moment. I don't think people in New York will annoy me, and I feel like when I go there, I'll meet lifelong friends. Stuff like that."

Despite Victoria being upset to watch her eldest child flee the coop, neither she nor David Beckham has anyone to blame but themselves...in the best way possible!

Photos

Victoria Beckham's Street Style

Brooklyn said his parents have been two of his biggest supporters when it comes to his love for photography.

In fact, David bought Brooklyn his first camera at age 14, while Victoria has hired him to help photograph her fashion shows behind-the-scenes.

A post shared by GQ (@gq) on

"I do backstage photography at my mum's shows," the teenager told the publication. "And I mean, I love doing it—but my mum's like, 'Go take pictures of the models!' and I'm a bit shy. So I kind of have to get the first two out of the way, and then I'm used to it."

Speaking of fashion, what can New Yorkers expect to see Brooklyn wearing as he takes on the city during his college enrollment?

"My favorite outfit is like a Peaky Blinders kind of look," he dished. "I have a really old-man style. I'm also really into skateboarding outfits, like the baggy Vans jeans? But I don't like dressing saggy, like American my-age kids do."

Check out his full spread with GQ here.

TAGS/ Brooklyn Beckham , Victoria Beckham , Celeb Kids , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.