Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics: See the Football Star Flaunt His Sexy Six Pack

Underneath all of that football gear, Eric Decker has got an insane bod. Luckily for fans, he and wife Jessie James Decker love to flaunt his beautiful physique all over social media.

Whether it's when he's playing football, hanging out with "the bubs" or just casually lounging around the house, this athlete doesn't have a bad angle. In fact, we're not even sure he has any bad days at all. 

With the new season of Eric & Jessie almost here, what better way to get excited than by checking out our photo gallery of Eric's hottest pics (holy six pack!).

Eric Decker, Shirtless, Dog

Instagram

Canine Candids

He looks like a model, even when he's not posing.

Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics

Beach Babe

He looks like he walked straight off the pages of GQ...

Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics

Mr. Maid

Eric makes even the most mundane tasks more interesting!

Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics

Shirtless Chef

Playing around with sister-in-law Sydney James before doing some serious cooking.

E&J Recap, EP 201

Training Time

Eric Decker and his NFL teammate strip down to train for the NFL.

Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics

Napping Buddies

We can't decide who's cuter: Eric or the puppy.

Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics

Shirtless Selfie

Stealing a quick kiss from wife Jessie James.

Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics

Shirtless Sailor

We wouldn't mind being lost at sea with Eric Decker...

E&J Recap, EP 201

Jacuzzi Sesh

Eric relaxes in the jacuzzi.

Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics

Nap Time!

He was so tired that he didn't even put on a shirt. We're not complaining either...

E&J 202, Front Door

Taking It Off

Eric slowly takes his shirt off...

Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics

Phone Convo

We're trying not to stare too hard...

Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics

Doggy Kisses

The love Eric has for his dog is adorable!

E&J Recap, EP 203

That Look

The way he looks when he says something super sweet to his wife Jessie James.

Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics

Mr. Fix It

Eric proves to be really handy around the house.

Watch

Eric & Jessie Return to E! September 6

