Johnny Depp Dresses Up as Captain Jack Sparrow to Surprise Sick Children

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jesse Williams, Aryn Drakelee-Williams

Jesse Williams' Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Fights for Sole Custody of Couple's Two Children

David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Is ''Upset'' About Brooklyn Beckham Attending School in New York

Christina El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, Flip or Flop

Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa Responds to Tarek's Divorce Petition

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Johnny Depp

BC Children?s Hospital Foundation

The Giveback Logo

Yo ho, yo ho, it's a pirate's life for Johnny Depp and a few very deserving kids! 

The A-list actor recently paid a heartwarming visit to the British Columbia Children's Hospital in Vancouver, Canada, getting completely into character as Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Dressed head-to-toe in his costume from the Disney film franchise, Depp spent nearly six hours meeting one-on-one with patients (from newborns to teens) and their families from the oncology, general pediatrics and neurology wards. His visit came as a total surprise, and pediatric patients Aidan Chin, Madison Kertcher and Logan Lay served as Depp's special guides throughout the day.

Johnny also entertained the kids with his signature swashbuckling style and posed for photographs during a pirate-themed celebration. 

Photos

Celebrity Children's Hospital Visits

Johnny Depp

BC Children?s Hospital Foundation

"Meeting Captain Jack was a dream come true for my daughter," said 7-year-old Madison's mom, Sarah Kertcher. "He never broke character once and was so generous with his time. He was truly here for the kids and it brought tears to my eyes to see how special he made each one feel."

This isn't the first time Depp, who is in Canada working on Richard Says Goodbye, has stepped away from filming to give back to those in need. In fact, the movie star enjoys dressing up as Captain Jack Sparrow and surprising sick children so much, he even travels with the pirate outfit. 

Johnny Depp

BC Children?s Hospital Foundation

Johnny Depp

BC Children?s Hospital Foundation

Back in 2013, Depp told E! News exclusively, "Sometimes you go to kiddie hospitals and things like that. I'll just sneak in and go and surprise a bunch of kiddies through the different wards…It basically turns into a two, three-hour improvisation and it's really fun. So I travel with Captain Jack."

Two years later, the 54-year-old surprised patients at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Australia, and just a few months ago, shocked Disneyland park-goers by making an impromptu appearance on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. 

Check out more celebrities with a passion for philanthropy below: 

Johnny Depp

BC Children?s Hospital Foundation

Lifelong Do-Gooder

Johnny Depp, dressed head-to-toe in his Captain Jack Sparrow costume, spent nearly six hours meeting with patients and their families from the oncology, general pediatrics and neurology wards at British Columbia Children's Hospital in Vancouver. 

Mark Hamill, Children's Hospital

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Starlight Children's Foundation

Force for Change

Mark Hamill surprised patients at the Florida Hospital for Children with Jedi-training activities and Star Wars-themed Starlight Brave Gowns in April 2017. This was all part of Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Force for Change initiative, a philanthropic objective that uses the power of Star Wars to "empower and improve the lives of children around the world."

Demi Lovato, Instagram

Instagram

Feeling Anything but Blue

Demi Lovato visited Children's Hospital Los Angeles in support of their 2nd Annual Make March Matter campaign in 2017. To top it all off, Demi brought her favorite blue friend Smurfette before patients caught an advanced screening of her movie Smurfs: The Lost Village

Article continues below

Josh Gad, Instagram

Instagram

Be Our Guest

Another celebrity is making their March matter too! Josh Gad posted this Instagram photo in support of Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Make March Matter campaign in 2017. The children were able to attend a private viewing of Disney's Beauty and the Beast and take pictures with the movies favorite silly sidekick, LeFou.

Jack Black

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Tenacious D-light

Kung Fu Panda star Jack Black taught a patient at Children's Hospital Los Angeles how to be the best arm wrestler ever! Jack was one of many celebrities who visited in support of the Make March Matter campaign in 2017.

Selena Gomez, Children's Hospital, Christmas Eve 2016

Instagram

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Selena Gomez spent her Christmas Eve in 2016 taking photos by the tree and spreading holiday cheer with the patients at Cook Children's Medical Center.

Article continues below

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Children's Hospital

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

On the Nice List

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dressed up as Mrs. and Mr. Claus bring the holiday spirit by posing for pictures with patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in 2016.

Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Instagram

Instagram

Joining Forces for Good

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston shared Thor's hammer to bring some joy to the patients at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in August 2016.

Chris Pratt, Children's Hospital

Instagram

Strength of a Superhero

Chris Pratt and a patient showed off their superhero muscles and superstar smiles at Seattle Children's Hospital in October 2016.

Article continues below

Prince Harry, Children's Hospital

Adam Gerrard - Pool/Getty Images

Royally Sweet

Prince Harry greeted a young patient at Kanti Children's Hospital while visiting Nepal in March 2016.

John Boyega, Daniel Bell

JABPromotions/REX/Shutterstock

Star Wars Dream Come True

John Boyega fulfilled Daniel Bell's dream of meeting Finn from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. John worked with the Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity and the Royal London Hospital to help make this little boy's big dream come true in March 2016.

Johnny Depp, Captain Jack Sparrow, Children's Hospital

Juiced TV and the Children?s Hospital Foundation

Even Pirates Have a Soft Spot

Johnny Depp, dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow, posed for a selfie with patients at the Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital in July 2015. While the infamous captain was there to recruit new members to sail with him on the Black Pearl, Johnny spent time at the hospital in 2007 when his daughter was treated for renal failure.

Article continues below

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Let the Good Times Roll

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis spent their afternoon bowling with a child from Children's Mercy Hospital for the Big Slick Celebrity Bowl in June 2015. The Big Slick Celebrity Weekend was founded in 2010 by Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, and Paul Rudd. They have raised over $3 million for Children's Mercy Hospital. 

 

Chris Evans, Chris Pratt

Courtesy of Brita Meng Outzen/Christopher's Haven

Double the Fun

Chris Pratt visited Christopher's Haven in Boston dressed as Star-Lord after he lost a 2015 Super Bowl bet to Chris Evans. Although Pratt lost, Evans decided it was only right to visit Seattle's Children's Hospital dressed as Captain America at a later date. The two were able to raise $12,000 for Christopher's Haven and $15,000 for the Seattle Children's Hospital.

Jennifer Lawrence, Kosair Children's Hospital

KCHJustforKids/Twitter

Pure Joy

Jennifer Lawrence was all smiles while spending time at Kosair Children's Hospital. Jennifer has made a surprise holiday visit every year since 2013, and has donated $2 million to help start the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit. 

Article continues below

Heidi Klum, Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Jason Merritt/Wireimage

Model Behavior

Heidi Klum made homemade cards with the patients of Children's Hospital Los Angeles in December 2014.

Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Frozen Crafts, Melted Hearts

Kristen Bell and Josh Gad got out the scissors and glue to make paper Olafs with the patients of Children's Hospital Los Angeles in September 2014.

Britney Spears, Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Facebook/Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Pop Princess Power

Britney Spears took time to draw and visit with patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in March 2014.

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, Hasbro Children's Hospital

Facebook

Singing to Our Hearts

Taylor Swift played guitar and sang while visiting Hasbro Children's Hospital in March 2014.

Kim Kardashian, Children's Hospital Los Angeles

kimkardashian.com

Naughty or Nice

Kim Kardashian played the role of Santa's favorite helper by delivering gifts to patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in November 2011.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

TAGS/ Johnny Depp , Charity , The Giveback , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.