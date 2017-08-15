Johnny Depp Dresses Up as Captain Jack Sparrow to Surprise Sick Children

BC Children?s Hospital Foundation
BC Children?s Hospital Foundation
Yo ho, yo ho, it's a pirate's life for Johnny Depp and a few very deserving kids!
The A-list actor recently paid a heartwarming visit to the British Columbia Children's Hospital in Vancouver, Canada, getting completely into character as Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean.
Dressed head-to-toe in his costume from the Disney film franchise, Depp spent nearly six hours meeting one-on-one with patients (from newborns to teens) and their families from the oncology, general pediatrics and neurology wards. His visit came as a total surprise, and pediatric patients Aidan Chin, Madison Kertcher and Logan Lay served as Depp's special guides throughout the day.
Johnny also entertained the kids with his signature swashbuckling style and posed for photographs during a pirate-themed celebration.
BC Children?s Hospital Foundation
"Meeting Captain Jack was a dream come true for my daughter," said 7-year-old Madison's mom, Sarah Kertcher. "He never broke character once and was so generous with his time. He was truly here for the kids and it brought tears to my eyes to see how special he made each one feel."
This isn't the first time Depp, who is in Canada working on Richard Says Goodbye, has stepped away from filming to give back to those in need. In fact, the movie star enjoys dressing up as Captain Jack Sparrow and surprising sick children so much, he even travels with the pirate outfit.
BC Children?s Hospital Foundation
BC Children?s Hospital Foundation
Back in 2013, Depp told E! News exclusively, "Sometimes you go to kiddie hospitals and things like that. I'll just sneak in and go and surprise a bunch of kiddies through the different wards…It basically turns into a two, three-hour improvisation and it's really fun. So I travel with Captain Jack."
Two years later, the 54-year-old surprised patients at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Australia, and just a few months ago, shocked Disneyland park-goers by making an impromptu appearance on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.
Check out more celebrities with a passion for philanthropy below:
BC Children?s Hospital Foundation
Johnny Depp, dressed head-to-toe in his Captain Jack Sparrow costume, spent nearly six hours meeting with patients and their families from the oncology, general pediatrics and neurology wards at British Columbia Children's Hospital in Vancouver.
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Starlight Children's Foundation
Mark Hamill surprised patients at the Florida Hospital for Children with Jedi-training activities and Star Wars-themed Starlight Brave Gowns in April 2017. This was all part of Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Force for Change initiative, a philanthropic objective that uses the power of Star Wars to "empower and improve the lives of children around the world."
Demi Lovato visited Children's Hospital Los Angeles in support of their 2nd Annual Make March Matter campaign in 2017. To top it all off, Demi brought her favorite blue friend Smurfette before patients caught an advanced screening of her movie Smurfs: The Lost Village.
Article continues below
Another celebrity is making their March matter too! Josh Gad posted this Instagram photo in support of Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Make March Matter campaign in 2017. The children were able to attend a private viewing of Disney's Beauty and the Beast and take pictures with the movies favorite silly sidekick, LeFou.
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Kung Fu Panda star Jack Black taught a patient at Children's Hospital Los Angeles how to be the best arm wrestler ever! Jack was one of many celebrities who visited in support of the Make March Matter campaign in 2017.
Selena Gomez spent her Christmas Eve in 2016 taking photos by the tree and spreading holiday cheer with the patients at Cook Children's Medical Center.
Article continues below
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dressed up as Mrs. and Mr. Claus bring the holiday spirit by posing for pictures with patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in 2016.
Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston shared Thor's hammer to bring some joy to the patients at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in August 2016.
Chris Pratt and a patient showed off their superhero muscles and superstar smiles at Seattle Children's Hospital in October 2016.
Article continues below
Adam Gerrard - Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry greeted a young patient at Kanti Children's Hospital while visiting Nepal in March 2016.
JABPromotions/REX/Shutterstock
John Boyega fulfilled Daniel Bell's dream of meeting Finn from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. John worked with the Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity and the Royal London Hospital to help make this little boy's big dream come true in March 2016.
Juiced TV and the Children?s Hospital Foundation
Johnny Depp, dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow, posed for a selfie with patients at the Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital in July 2015. While the infamous captain was there to recruit new members to sail with him on the Black Pearl, Johnny spent time at the hospital in 2007 when his daughter was treated for renal failure.
Article continues below
Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis spent their afternoon bowling with a child from Children's Mercy Hospital for the Big Slick Celebrity Bowl in June 2015. The Big Slick Celebrity Weekend was founded in 2010 by Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, and Paul Rudd. They have raised over $3 million for Children's Mercy Hospital.
Courtesy of Brita Meng Outzen/Christopher's Haven
Chris Pratt visited Christopher's Haven in Boston dressed as Star-Lord after he lost a 2015 Super Bowl bet to Chris Evans. Although Pratt lost, Evans decided it was only right to visit Seattle's Children's Hospital dressed as Captain America at a later date. The two were able to raise $12,000 for Christopher's Haven and $15,000 for the Seattle Children's Hospital.
KCHJustforKids/Twitter
Jennifer Lawrence was all smiles while spending time at Kosair Children's Hospital. Jennifer has made a surprise holiday visit every year since 2013, and has donated $2 million to help start the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Wireimage
Heidi Klum made homemade cards with the patients of Children's Hospital Los Angeles in December 2014.
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Kristen Bell and Josh Gad got out the scissors and glue to make paper Olafs with the patients of Children's Hospital Los Angeles in September 2014.
Facebook/Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Britney Spears took time to draw and visit with patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in March 2014.
Article continues below
Taylor Swift played guitar and sang while visiting Hasbro Children's Hospital in March 2014.
kimkardashian.com
Kim Kardashian played the role of Santa's favorite helper by delivering gifts to patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in November 2011.
Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!