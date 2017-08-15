Hocus Pocus Star Vinessa Shaw's Pregnancy Announcement Is Winifred Sanderson-Approved

Vinessa Shaw's pregnancy is not just a bunch of Hocus Pocus—it's the real deal.
The actress announced this week that she is expecting her first child with husband Kristopher Gifford and discovered the most perfect way to reveal the news. In a photo she shared to her Instagram account on Monday night, there was a Hocus Pocus-themed box with a slot for a pregnancy test. "Winnie, I smell a child..." it reads.
"Maybe I should have used this for my pregnancy announcement??" Shaw captioned the photo. She had gone a more traditional route a few days earlier when she posted a happy photo of herself and her husband with "Great News! I am pregnant," written on the step-and-repeat behind them.
Buena Vista Pictures
"Great News! We are proud and excited to share that we are expecting a little one early next year!" she announced on Friday. "My hubby is a graphic designer, so I hope you appreciate his cheekiness."
It seems fans love all of the couple's cheekiness, including that nod to her famous film.
The 41-year-old Ray Donovan actress is known for her performance as Allison, Max Dennison's love interest, in the 1993 Disney hit, Hocus Pocus. In the movie, she, Max and Max's little sister, Dani, fight off a trio of witches awoken from the dead on Halloween night. Iconically played by Bette Middler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, the Sanderson sisters have become cult classic Halloween figures since they made their silver screen debut 24 years ago. Plus, now there's one more little fan on the way!
Congratulations to the new mom and dad-to-be!