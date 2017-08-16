So...Vanessa Hudgens Was Looking Extra Groovy at the Teen Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
No matter the outcome, it's always refreshing to see stars take risks on the red carpet (a.k.a. show up in something other than a dress). And Vanessa Hudgens did just that.
When the actress arrived at the Teen Choice Awards in this Reem Acra ensemble we couldn't help but stare—then analyze all its moving parts.
Truthfully, Vanessa can really do no wrong, but we did at a certain point feel as though the outfit might just be wearing the celeb, and not the other way around. Hear us out.
Between the high-neck top, its ruffled (and tiered) three-quarter-length sleeves, the funky pattern on her pants and belt (with its embellished buckle) and the ensemble ending in flares, it's just a lot to take in at once.
So before you make any real decisions (you know, on whether you love or hate the look), check out the detail shots below.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Let's start from her beauty to her toes, shall we?
Vanessa's mod, Twiggy-esque part is timelessly chic. That in combination with the winged liner and rosy shadow makes for one gorgeous feminine look. No complaints here.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Of course, the style star looks great (always), but facts are facts: this Reem Acra outfit (maybe jumpsuit?) is doing a lot. Her opaque yet subtly sheer top is elegant and ladylike with a high neck and dainty ruffled sleeves then the look starts getting a little, well, overloaded.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Her waist is cinched with a floral embellished belt that has a discreet heart-shaped front for a romantic touch. The rest of the accessory dons a dark purple and light blue pattern that's similar to that of her pants, just with alternating colors. (We're all for mixing patterns, but this combo we're unsure about.)
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
No red carpet outfit would be complete without a clutch in tow, so fittingly Vanessa carried this metallic hard-shell version, which gave a little edge to the playful look.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
And though we love a good flare (these pants were tailored to perfection), we're not sure whether having both bell sleeves and flared pant legs was the best choice for the star. One or the other would have been just the right amount of body/volume.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
So there you have it, it's an oh-so-'70s look with classic beauty.
