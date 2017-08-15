Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian Explain Why Serena Williams Will Be an "Amazing" Mom

Serena Williams has no shortage of famous friends.

The eight-months-pregnant tennis player is profiled in Vogue's September issue, where Ciara, Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle all sing her praises; Williams is currently taking a break from competing so she can prepare for the arrival of her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian.

Since 2011, when she was hospitalized with bilateral pulmonary embolisms, she has been afraid of getting pregnant, as it increases the risk of blood clots. While her pregnancy was accidental—Williams learned she was expecting before the Australian Open—it also eased her fears. "Once I found out, something happened that surprised me. I became really calm," she says. "I thought, 'You have to win, but you're allowed to lose, because you have something to look forward to.'"

Williams doesn't want to know her baby's sex beforehand. "Alexis thinks we're having a boy, but I have a strong suspicion that it's a girl," she says. "Two weeks after we found out, I played the Australian Open. I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way."