Anna Faris Speaks Out for the First Time After Chris Pratt Split

Anna Faris has shared her first comments since the news of her split from Chris Pratt.
The actress opened her Unqualified podcast today with a message of appreciation to her fans.
"Hey, dear listeners: I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I've been receiving, and I truly love you," she said before the segment transitioned into a pre-taped episode featuring the My Favorite Murder hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark.
However, later on in the episode, she did touch on the importance of self-worth and being valued in a relationship while answering a question from a woman struggling with her boyfriend and one of his co-workers.
"Don't be afraid of the future. You're young. You're in L.A.," Faris said. "There's a lot of amazing people out there. Don't feel afraid to feel your independence if things aren't right."
She even related the situation to herself.
Image Press/AKM-GSI
"I made that mistake, I think, a little bit feeling like, 'I'm checking my relationship off the list,' and, um—The final advice I could give you would be know your worth, know your independence, know that you're young, and there's so many people out there," she continued. "There's so much life experience. I hope you get to live it all and experience a whole lot of people. Life is too short for you to be in relationships where you're not feeling like this isn't fully right or somebody doesn't have your back or somebody doesn't value you in every way."
Meanwhile, Faris and Pratt announced their legal separation just over a week ago.
"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," Pratt wrote on his Facebook page, signed by both actors. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."
Pratt has made his first public appearance since the announcement, heading to the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday where he accepted the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor Award.
He thanked his fans and Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn as well as his "Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ." However, he made no mention of Faris or the divorce.