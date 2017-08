It may be the summer, but the stars don't take a break from their exercise routines.

Whether they're out for a hike in Runyon Canyon Park or getting in shape at SoulCycle, celebs manage to stay on top of their workout routines in between beach time and summer travel. We may not know how they do it, but we do know where: some fitness studios and classes attract an A-list crowd, and we found this summer's most popular destinations to work up a sweat.