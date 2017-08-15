Bachelor in Paradise Returned for Season 4 With Some of Its Highest Ratings Ever

Controversy? What controversy?

While the production of Bachelor in Paradise season four was hit with an early shutdown following an incident involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson that required further investigation, leading to the implementation new safety procedures once production resumed, the controversy and media furor that followed suit had no negative effect on the premiere's ratings. In fact, it just may have helped the ABC reality series reach its highest ratings yet.

Per Nielsen's fast national ratings, the two-hour premiere scored five million total viewers and a 1.5 rating among the all-important adults 18-49 demo. That's up from last year's 4.6 million total viewers. In fact, in terms of total audience, only the series premiere has last night's numbers beat, with the show debuting to 5.2 million Bachelor Nation fans.