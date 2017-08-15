Manchester Terror Attack Victims' Families to Receive $324,000 Each

The families of the 22 people killed May 22 in a terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester will receive $324,000 each via the We Love Manchester Fund, councilor Sue Murphy announced Tuesday. So far, the campaign has received over $23 million in donations.

"The city and the world responded with such extreme kindness, generosity and solidarity in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack," Murphy told The Guardian, adding that the trustees recognized "that we had to get some of swiftly this to those with immediate needs."

"We will now spend some time looking at how we will distribute the rest of the funds," Murphy said. "This will be a complex and sensitive process as we will need to assess the long-term impacts of the attack." The money will be given to just one family member—the one named as next of kin—but exceptions will be made in special cases, such as divorced parents of kids who were killed in the attack. "The money is given as a gift, so it's up to them what they do with it."