Bachelor in Paradise Premiere Has Some Fun Before the Shutdown

We went into tonight's Bachelor in Paradise premiere thinking of only one thing.

How would they deal with Corinne and DeMario? How much would they show? How much of a damper would that incident put on the rest of the season? And how much of that damper would be totally deserved?

Then, after a super melodramatic intro from Chris Harrison all alone on the set, the cast started arriving on the beach, and it was easy to get back into what made this show fun in the first place: the editing the personalities. When stupid fun is happening, it's just a stupidly fun show, and when you get to the point where a tear nearly escapes your eye when the bartender retires, you're clearly in for the long haul right?

So yeah, we had some fun, but that doesn't mean we didn't spend all that fun waiting for the fun to inevitably end. Let's talk about some of the fun, shall we?