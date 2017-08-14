WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Hospitalized, Placed Into Medically Induced Coma

Paul Kane/Getty Images
Two-time WWE hall of famer Ric Flair has been hospitalized.
Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent and Entertainment (the company that represents Flair) confirmed Flair, 68, went into surgery today and is recovering.
She previously tweeted that he was admitted to the hospital on Saturday for "routine monitoring." However, she changed her tone Sunday after she tweeted again, asking fans to pray for Flair as he was dealing with some "tough medical issues."
WWE later confirmed Nature Boy was placed in a medically induced coma as he prepared to undergo surgery today.
Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues??— MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017
Ric had surgery today (not??related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep ??4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy— MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017
Though neither Zanoni nor the WWE revealed Flair's complications, Zanoni did confirm it is not related to his heart.
Meanwhile, Flair's career legacy in the wrestling world extends over 40 years with him being widely regarded as the greatest professional wrestler of all time. Needless to say, many of his fans and WWE colleagues have tweeted their prayers.
My thoughts and prayers go out to one of my heroes @RicFlairNatrBoy To be the man. You have to beat the man and NOTHING beats Ric Flair.— The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 14, 2017
Thinking of and praying for a good friend, @RicFlairNatrBoy Praying the Nature Boy will beat this like he did all his opponents in the ring. pic.twitter.com/UFxzcRdRYx— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) August 14, 2017
Prayers sent to Ric Flair & family.— Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) August 14, 2017
Thoughts and prayers with @RicFlairNatrBoy today. Stay strong! #InBrotherhood— Dan Quinn (@FalconsDQ) August 14, 2017
My ??,thoughts, & prayers are w/ @RicFlairNatrBoy & @MsCharlotteWWE Stay strong just like you taught me #wwe pic.twitter.com/sx664NRs4G— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) August 14, 2017
Just hearing all this news about @RicFlairNatrBoy sending every ounce energy to #TheMan and asking that all of you do the same #NeverGiveUp— John Cena (@JohnCena) August 14, 2017
Our thoughts are with Flair and his family at this time.