22 Things We Learned From Selena Gomez’s Twitter Q&A

Q: Weirdest rumor you heard this year about yourself?

A: Lately? That I'm moving to Europe... so random.

Q: Dream collaboration?

A: Eminem!

Q: What is one piece of advice you live by?

A: Treat others how you wish to be treated.

Q: If you could describe your new album with a color, which color would it be?

A: A deep blue

Q: Is there a book that you read lately that you found particularly meaningful?

A: "A Heart Like His"

Q: Worst food you've ever tasted?

A: Quail egg

Q: How was it to make "Fetish"?

A: It was so much fun. I was in a room full of boys. They were all on their phones.

Q: A few years ago, you showed us you learned to play the guitar. Will you be playing for future song releases?

A: I don't know. I have always preferred piano

Q: How do you do to not be nervous in front of so many people?

A: Most of the time I am. I'm just really good at covering it up

Q: Do you have songs on your album that have a special meaning to you?

A: Yes - there's one that is really special to me. It's ballad.

Q: What's the thing that you love most about Instagram?

A: Connecting with my fans! And filters.

Q: What's your favorite TV Show lately?

A: Game of Thrones. I finished the third season yesterday. I finished the third season yesterday. No spoilers!

Q: What's your favorite song at the moment?

A: I like "Wild Thoughts" with Rihanna