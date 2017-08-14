Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Seeing Each Other Again: Why We're Not Surprised

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are giving things a shot once more.

The couple—who called things off in March after 10 months—were spotted arriving to Ed Sheeran's Los Angeles concert at the Staples Center over the weekend with the pop star hanging onto the actor as they rode in on his motorcycle.

Now, E! News can confirm they're seeing each other once again.

"They have never cut communication since they broke up," a source told us. "They just took a break because it was the best thing for them at that time, [but they] are seeing each other again."